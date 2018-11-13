ABC has put in development a fashion drama from Crazy Rich Asians‘ writer Peter Chiarelli, designer Zac Posen (Project Runway), ABC Studios and studio-based Mandeville Television.

Written by Chiarelli, the drama is set in the world of fashion. Chiarelli and Posen executive produce with Mandeville’s David Hoberman, Laurie Zaks and Todd Lieberman. ABC Studios and Mandeville co-produce.

Chiarelli most recently co-wrote the screenplay for New Line’s hit feature Crazy Rich Asians, which has grossed nearly $236 million worldwide. His other screenwriting credits include Now You See Me 2 and The Proposal.

Posen served as a judge for six seasons on Project Runway with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. He was the subject of the documentary, House of Z, chronicling his career, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and he recently released the lookbook for the SS19 Zac Posen Collection, which he is showing through a series of images versus a runway show. In addition he serves as Creative Director for the Brooks Brothers signature women’s collection and accessories.

Mandeville TV has ABC/ABC Studios legal drama The Fix set to premiere in midseason, and drama Family History from writer Deborah Schoeneman (Girls, The Newsroom), which received a put pilot commitment at ABC.