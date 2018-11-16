ABC has put in development drama The Marriage Lie, inspired by Kimberly Belle’s bestselling book of the same name, from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses, director Michael Offer and ABC Studios, where Offer and Moses are under deals.

In The Marriage Lie, written by Cooney, Iris and Will have been married for seven years and life is as close to perfect as it can be. But on the morning Will flies out for a business trip to Florida, Iris’s happy world comes to an abrupt halt. Another plane headed for upstate New York has crashed into a field, killing everyone on board and, according to the airline, Will was one of the passengers. Grief-stricken and confused, Iris is convinced it all must be a huge misunderstanding. Why did Will lie about where he was going? And what else has he lied about? As Iris sets off on a desperate quest to uncover what her husband was keeping from her, the answers she finds shock her to her very core. Iris’ immaculate life spirals into a rabbit hole when she discovers a connection between her husband and a past layered with secrets that he has kept hidden from her until now.

Courtesy of ICM Partners

Cooney executive produces with Moses and Offer, who also is set to direct.

This is the latest collaboration between Cooney and Moses at ABC. They have sold three previous projects to the network, which have gone to to pilot, For Love this past season, Spark and Runner, which was directed by Offer. (Moses executive produced Spark and Runner with her long-time producing partner, the late Ian Sander.)

ABC

Under Offer’s deal with ABC Studios he most recently helmed ABC drama pilot Safe Harbor this past season. He also directed two Shondaland/ABC drama pilots that went to series, How To Get Away With Murder, now in its fifth season, and Still Star-Crossed, which aired for one season.

Moses’ series producing credits include The Ghost Whisperer, Gone and Reckless.

Cooney and Moses are repped by UTA. Offer is repped by ICM Partners and Writ Large.