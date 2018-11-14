ABC has put into development a half-hour comedy from Nashville-based comedian Dusty Slay, Santa Clarita Diet writer/executive producer Chadd Gindin, Levity Live! and ABC Studios.

Written by Gindin, the untitled comedy is inspired by Slay’s childhood, growing up the youngest of three in an Alabama trailer park. The story centers on a middle-aged single mother, who despite her blue collar lifestyle strives to give her loved ones all the joys of a normal life. Slay is also set to co-star. Judi Marmel and Alex Goodman executive produce via Levity Live! ABC Studios is the studio.

Slay became known following his breakout performance at the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, followed by an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. He also has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and his albums, Son of a Ditch and Makin’ that Fudge are played regularly on Sirius and Pandora.

Gindin’s other writing credits include The Millers and The Cleveland Show.

Gindin is repped by UTA. Slay is repped by Levity Live!, APA, and Isaac Dunham at Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.