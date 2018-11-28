ABC has put in development The Long Game, a half-hour single camera family comedy from writer Chadd Gindin, director Randall Einhorn and ABC Studios, where both Gindin and Einhorn are under deals.

Written by Gindin, The Long Game follows a family of scam artists led by Loni, who sixteen years into being a mother, decides it’s time for her to be a good one. She tries to get her family to go straight despite a husband who stills slips, a lifetime of bad examples that the kids won’t let her forget, and no idea how to accomplish this in a society that seems to have embraced the morally grey area she’s trying to get them away from.

Einhorn executive produces. Gindin’s Gizmotech Industries Incorporated and Einhorn’s Randall Einhorn Films co-produce with ABC Studios.

Gindin also has a comedy with Nashville-based comedian Dusty Slay in the works at ABC. His series credits include Santa Clarita Diet and The Cleveland Show. He’s repped by UTA.

Under his ABC Studios deal, Einhorn also executive produces an Simon Rich family comedy, headlined and produced by The Last Man on Earth star Kristen Schaal, which has a put pilot commitment at ABC.

Einhorn, who started as a director on reality shows, is a sought-after comedy pilot and series directors. His last seven pilots have gone to series, including Lodge 49, which was recently renewed for a second season at AMC and The Kids Are Alright at ABC. Einhorn serves as executive producer on both shows. Einhorn is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, WME and attorney Michael Schenkman.