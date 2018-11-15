ABC has put in development a single-camera comedy starring, created and executive produced by Trae Crowder, known for his stage persona the Liberal Redneck, and his writing and comedy touring partners Corey Forrester and Drew Morgan. The project hails from Ruben Fleischer’s The District and ABC Studios where Fleischer is under a deal.

Written by Andrew Reich (Friends), Forrester, Morgan and Crowder, the untitled WellRED project is an ensemble comedy about three best friends in the rural south and the women in their lives.

Reich, Forrester, Morgan and Crowder executive produce with The District’s Fleischer and David Bernad. ABC Studios is the studio.

ABC

Crowder and his Liberal Redneck persona have been heavily pursued by the broadcast networks. This is the third consecutive season that a comedy project headlined by the comedian is being developed. Last season, ABC gave a script commitment plus penalty to a single-camera comedy with Crowder, inspired by his life, and the season before that Fox developed another single-camera starring Crowder as his Liberal Redneck character.

The project fits into ABC’s efforts to develop more series that reflect the lives of blue-collar Americans who live between the coasts.

Crowder, Morgan and Forrester co-authored The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin’ Dixie Outta the Dark, published in 2016 by Atria Books. The trio now are in their third year of touring nationally. According to the group’s website, this year’s tour, wellRED: From Dixie With Love​, is about celebrating everything great about the South and telling stories from a place of love.

Crowder’s series of “Liberal Redneck” viral videos have had over 115 million views on Facebook and YouTube. Crowder is also a regular video contributor in partnership with ATTN: and formerly, The New York Daily News. The comedy trio also co-host the wellRED podcast, recorded on the road, which has reached over 1.5 million downloads internationally.

This marks the second sale to ABC for Fleischer’s The District via the company’s ABC Studios deal. He also has comedy What If? starring and written by Jack Cutmore-Scott. Fleischer serves as an executive producer and directed the pilot for NBC’s Superstore. The Venom and Zombieland helmer is next set to direct Zombieland 2.

Reich most recent served as executive producer on All About the Washingtons.