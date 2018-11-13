ABC has put in development East WillyB, a half-hour comedy based on the indie web series created by Julia Ahumada Grob and Yamin Segal from Korin Williams and Monique Nash’s Kronicle Media and ABC Studios.

Written by Grob and Segal, East WillyB is an ensemble comedy that revolves around a truly unconventional family, dysfunctional neighbors who populate the last hold-out dive bar in gentrified Brooklyn. Together they’ll face life’s challenges — from love, friendship, and legacy, to family and change — realizing they can only do it if they lean on each other; their chosen family.

Described as an American story told through the voices and experiences of Latinos, the critically praised East WillyB web series, which takes on issues facing the Latino population, was named the “Latino show for the next generation” by the New York Times.

Kronicle Media

Segal and Grob will executive produce the potential series alongside Kronicle Media’s Williams and Nash. ABC Studios is the studio.

“Julia and Yamin have pushed the boundaries of story telling with their thought-provoking web series that has an authenticity that resonates across cultures,” said Kronicle Media’s Williams & Nash. “We are excited to have the opportunity to showcase their creative vision to new audiences through this very unique and culturally fluid show.”

“When we created this show as a web series we did so by using our grit, emptying our piggy banks, and paying our cast and crew with our tia’s arroz con pollo,” said show creators Grob and Segal. “To have the opportunity to bring an authentic Brooklyn story to television is a dream come true for two New York kids raised on city stoops.”

ABC

Segal is an award-winning writer/director who served as head of content for Univision’s English-language channel Flama. A graduate of the ABC/Disney Writing Program, Grob’s credits include Mr. Iglesias, ABC’s Galavant, and Stuck in the Middle. Grob’s passion for writing is influenced by her nontraditional upbringing, and desire to bring the authentic stories of people of color to television.

Prior to founding Kronicle Media, Williams served as Head of Television for Will Packer Productions and Nash was Director of Current Programming and Development. Williams served as a co-executive producer for the Emmy-nominated remake of Roots, ABC’s Uncle Buck and Truth Be Told, in addition to overseeing the final season of BET’s Being Mary Jane. Nash also worked on series including Being Mary Jane, Uncle Buck, Truth Be Told and Roots.