ABC has put in development Pushover, a darkly comedic soap from Kevin (Probably) Saves The World creators Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and ABC Studios, where Fazekas and Butters and their Fazekas & Butters production company are under an overall deal.

This marks the second broadcast sale for Fazekas and Butters this season — the duo also is writing and executive producing mystery drama Emergence, which received a put pilot commitment at NBC with Paul McGuigan set to direct.

Written and executive produced by Fazekas and Butters, Pushover centers around a woman who has been “nice” all her life and decides to become a villain, with the help of her landlord, the office custodian, and the IT department.

Robert Atwood, development executive for Fazekas & Butters, is a producer.

Fazekas and Butters created dramedy Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, which aired for one season on ABC. They previously served as executive producers/showrunners on ABC’s Agent Carter and Resurrection, both of which ran for two seasons. Fazekas and Butters also created the cult CW series Reaper via ABC Studios and, prior to that, served as writer-producers on Law & Order: SVU for five seasons, earning two WGA nominations. The pair also have worked on such series as Hawaii Five-0, Terra Nova and Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse. They are repped by ICM Partners and Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.