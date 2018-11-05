The Good Doctor star and producer Freddie Highmore has sold the first project under the overall deal he recently signed with the studio behind the popular ABC medical drama, Sony Pictures TV. Love, Dad, an hourlong drama from Highmore’s Alfresco Pictures and Sony TV, has been put in development at ABC.

Written by Dave Collard, Love, Dad is described as an emotional family drama that is centered around adult siblings from a blue-collar family in the most blue-collar of cities — Buffalo, New York. As the siblings navigate the ups and downs of their lives, they’re aided (and sometimes impeded) by each other, but also an unlikely source — their dead father, who has left them each an email account that he’s been writing to for their entire lives, so that he would always be there for them… even when he wasn’t.

Collard will executive produce with Highmore. Alfresco’s head of development Claire Londy will serve as co-producer.

With Love, Dad, ABC is hitting two main development targets. For the past couple of seasons, the network has been looking to add more series reflecting the lives of blue-collar America. Additionally, launching a new family drama has been a priority this year.

“We were going into this season wanting to do our version of Thirtysomething, and I feel that we found that in A Million Little Things,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told Deadline in August. For next season, “we are talking about Brothers & Sisters, and trying to see if we can find a way to do that.”

Collard is currently writing Neither Confirm Nor Deny, a true story about the CIA’s covert operation to raise a Soviet sub during the height of the Cold War, for Scott Free Productions. He started as a writer on Family Guy before transitioning to features with Out of Time and Annapolis. He has been focused on films since, making a TV return with Love, Dad after 16 years. He is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and manager Russell Hollander of Hollander Entertainment.

In addition to acting, Highmore has been writing, directing and producing. He wrote the second-season premiere of The Good Doctor and directed an upcoming episode that will air in December. The latest episode of the medical drama airs tonight. Highmore is repped by UTA, ARG & Fred Tozcek.