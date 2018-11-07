EXCLUSIVE: Abby Miller (The Sinner), Louis Herthum (Westworld), Michael Weston (Wish I Was Here), Kylie Rogers (Miracles from Heaven) and Aziza Scott (The Fosters) have been cast as series regulars opposite Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess in Apple’s upcoming untitled Hilde Lysiak series, directed and executive produced by Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu.

The 10-episode mystery drama was inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Hilde Lysiak. Also described as a family drama, it follows a young girl (Prince) who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Sturgess) left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

Miller will play Bridget Jensen, Hilde’s mom. Rogers will play as Izzy Lisko, Hilde’s sister. Herthum plays Frank Briggs, Sr., a police officer. Weston plays Frank Briggs Jr., a police officer. Scott plays Mackenzie “Trip” Johnson, a police officer.

The story is inspired by Lysiak, an investigative reporter who, at age 9, was the first to expose a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, PA, breaking the news in her self-started newspaper, Orange Street News.

The series, from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television, was created by Ben and Kate creator Dana Fox and Dara Resnik, who executive produce with Joy Gorman Wettels and Sharlene Martin. Chu will direct and executive produce.

Herthum, best known for his role as Peter Abernathy on HBO’s Westwrld, recently appeared in the crossover premiere event of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med on NBC, reprising a role from a previous season. He also can be seen in a recurring role opposite Renee Zellweger on Netflix’s upcoming anthology What/If. He is repped by AKA Talent and Main Title Entertainment.

Weston, who is currently recurring on the Fox drama The Resident, is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, Innovative Artists and attorney James Adams.