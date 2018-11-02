Screen Media has acquired North American rights to A Violent Separation, the crime thriller directed by Kevin and Michael Goetz and starring Brenton Thwaites, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Ben Robson. With the deal, struck at the American Film Market with sales agent Double Dutch International, a first-half 2019 day-and-date theatrical release is planned.

Claire Holt, Francesca Eastwood, Gerald McRaney and Ted Levine also star in the pic, which is set in a small Midwestern town and centers on two brothers (Thwaites and Robson) who struggle with the terrible truth behind a tragedy that aims to tear three generations of family apart. Michael Arkof penned the script.

Dan Clifton produced via his Mortem Aut Triumphum along with Catapult Entertainment Group’s Kevin Goetz and Christopher Watkins. Screen Media’s Seth Needle made the deal with Double Dutch’s Mark Padilla.