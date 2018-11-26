Four-time Grammy winner and producer on Warner Bros. A Star Is Born soundtrack Dave Cobb has signed with CAA. The agency will work with Cobb to expand his footprint in television and film.

The score to the Bradley Cooper-directed movie which stars the American Sniper actor and Lady Gaga has topped the charts for three consecutive weeks and remains in the top five after seven weeks in release.

Cobb also recently won at the 2018 CMA Awards for Single of the Year (“Broken Halos”) with Chris Stapleton. The Nashville-based Cobb previously co-produced the triple-platinum album Traveller for Stapleton and the 2017 follow-ups From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2. From A Room: Volume 1 was honored with the 2018 Grammy for Best Country Album, the 2017 CMA for Album of the Year, the 2018 ACM Album of the Year, and the 2018 Billboard Awards Top Country Album. He also produced the award-winning recordsThe Nashville Sound (2018 Grammy winner) and Something More Than Free (2016 Grammy winner) for Jason Isbell, and the critically-acclaimed Metamodern Sounds In Country Music for Sturgill Simpson.

Cobb’s recent work include projects for Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Bruce Springsteen, Elle King, Zac Brown Band, Anderson East, The Revivalists, Brent Cobb, Ashley Monroe, Bob Weir, Amanda Shires, Colter Wall, Lori McKenna.