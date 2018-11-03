Warner Bros brought out the big guns for Deadline’s Contenders LA confab with A Star Is Born director/co-writer/producer/star Bradley Cooper and cinematographer Matthew Libatique as well as stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh from the hit romcom Crazy Rich Asians.

Cooper, who is coming off of a successful first directing outing, talked about why he chose to remake this story.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“It was a culmination of certain things,” he said. “I wanted to tell a love story, I think it’s something we could all relate to, hopefully. Also, finding our identity and our voice in this world, those are the things I wanted to explore.”

Said Cooper: “Movies, for me, have always been something I feel connected to and a part of … that what I wanted to do, to tell a story that was all about connection and about humans needing each other in order to grow.”

He added that chose this particular property not only because he’s love the previous iterations. “I really love the sandbox of this and the singing. I thought there’s no purer way to, first of all, be present and also there is something about music. It’s beyond language. I thought this was the best way to tell a love story.”

Although she wasn’t present today, the session couldn’t end without bringing up Lady Gaga’s performance. “It was a joy every day we were on set and got to hear her sing,” lauded Cooper. “To be able to pull Lady Gaga on a stage that is four times smaller than where she normally goes and believe that she’s actually never been there a week after she headlined Coachella, it was mind-blowing.”

Following the A Star Is Born presentation, the gang from CRA took the stage, basking in the success of the history-making film, which has grossed more than $170 million in North America.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” Golding said about the first studio film in 25 years with an all-Asian cast.

“It’s a real feel-good movie. It’s about love. It’s about family. Very relatable to everyone,” said Yeoh, speaking about the film’s positive reception.

For Wu, her starring role in ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat and” being a part of this conversation about representation and inclusion changed the course of the types of roles I wanted to do”

She added, “I knew that Crazy Rich Asians was going to be special.”