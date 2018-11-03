“We had just had our second daughter — she was 3 weeks old when I read the script, A Quiet Place director-writer-star John Krasinski said Saturday during a panel at Deadline’s annual The Contenders awards-season event. “The idea was perfect. I saw the entire movie within 30 minutes of finishing the script because I was holding my daughter when I was reading the pages.”

“I said if I can actually take this experience of these early days of parenthood, which is pure terror, pure nerves–you’re not even a real person– and put that a movie and make this the best metaphor for parenting that I’ve ever encountered, that was my goal.”

Krasinski was joined on the panel by his co-star Millicent Simmonds, producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, and sound editors Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl, who described the experience on the film as a “sound designers dream.”

“The convention in cinema these days is how loud can you get,” and “the most exciting thing is inverting that paradigm,” Aadahl said. “It was an exploration of how many shades of quiet can we explore from nature sounds to the exquisite ways this family had adapted to this world to survive through understanding sound.”

The film was both a critical and commercial success for Paramount Pictures, which already has greenlighted a sequel slated to be released May 15, 2020.

“The response has been amazing,” said Fuller. “It’s so rewarding because it was such a big risk to make this movie in the first place. To make a movie that doesn’t have a lot of dialogue and convey this type of emotion, it was hard to get our heads around that. When John pitched us his ideas, that’s what led us to the path that got us there.”