Altitude Film Distribution has acquired UK and Irish distribution rights to A Private War, the Matthew Heineman film about American-born war correspondent Marie Colvin who was killed on assignment in Syria while working for the Sunday Times. The film will be released in the territories in February 2019, which follows a U.S. release that begins today in New York and Los Angeles via Aviron Pictures before going nationwide.

Rosamund Pike stars as Colvin along with Jamie Dornan, Tom Hollander and Stanley Tucci. The film marks’ the narrative feature directing debut for Heineman, the Oscar-nominated helmer of documentaries including Cartel Land and City of Ghosts. Arash Amel penned the script.

The biopic, which just had a gala screening at the London Film Festival, tells the true tale of Colvin, a fearless and rebellious spirit driven to the front lines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado. Her mission to show the true cost of war leads her — along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy (Dornan) — to embark on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs.

Basil Iwanyk, Marissa McMahon, Matthew George, Heineman and Charlize Theron are producers. David Dinerstein executive produced with Jason Resnick, William Sadleir, Erica Lee, Jonathan Fuhrman, Ashley Schlaifer, Marie Brenner, Jeffrey Sobrato, Joe Gelchion, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Michael Reuter, Lee Broda, Jeff Rice and Nicole Alexandra Shipley.

Altitude Films’ Will Clarke brokered the deal with Resnick, Aviron’s acquisitions head.