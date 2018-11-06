ABC’s serialized new drama A Million Little Things quickly established itself as one of the most DVR-ed new series this fall, and it continues to set new high marks for percentage lifts.

The fourth episode of A Million Little Things, which aired the week of Oct. 15, jumped +105% in Total Viewers over its L+SD tally after 7 days of delayed viewing. That was the season’s biggest playback increase for any broadcast telecast, with A Million Little Things as the only program on the major networks to deliver triple-digit viewer growth so far this season.

On average through four weeks of the season, A Million Little Things is the #1 playback gainer on the broadcast networks in total viewers, going up +94% from L+SD to L+7. Among adults 18-49, AMLT is the #3 biggest % gainer on broadcast (+122%), behind DVR juggernauts How to Get Away with Murder (+143%) and The Good Doctor (+136%), also on ABC.

A Million Little Things, from creator DJ Nash, Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios, has been picked up for a full-season 17 episodes.