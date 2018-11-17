Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to neXt, an A.I. thriller drama from 24: Legacy co-creator/executive producer Manny Coto, This Is Us directors/executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Coto, neXt is described as a propulsive, fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop a terrifying A.I. outbreak that threatens us all.

John Requa, left; Glenn Ficarra Shutterstock

Coto executive produces alongside Requa, Ficarra and Charlie Gogolak of Zaftig Films for 20th TV where Zaftig is under a deal.

Coto is a 24 veteran who served as an executive producer on the original Fox series, the followup limited series Live Another Day and reboot series Legacy, which he also co-created. Coto has extensive sci-fi background; he created Odyssey 5 and also worked on Star Trek: Enterprise and The Outer Limits. He is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott.

In addition to This Is Us, Requa and Ficarra also executive produce the Amazon series Patriot. In features, they recently co-wrote and produced Smallfoot. They are repped by CAA