The first season of A Discovery of Witches doesn’t launch on Sundance Now and Shudder until January, but the AMC Networks streaming services also have acquired will the upcoming second and third seasons of Sky’s UK drama.

Sundance Now

A Discovery of Witches is a modern-day love story set in a world where witches, vampires and demons secretly live and work alongside humans, hidden in plain sight. Season 1 follows Diana (Teresa Palmer), a young scholar at Oxford who is a descendant of the Salem witches. When she accidentally unlocks an enchanted manuscript, she is compelled to embrace the magic in her blood and enters a forbidden romance with charming 1,500-year-old vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode).

Shudder

In the second season Matthew and Diana are hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London , where they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

Owen Teale, Alex Kingstond, Lindsay Duncan, Valarie Pettifor, Edward Bluemel, Aiysha Hart, Trevor Eve, Malin Buska and Gregg Chillin also will return for Season 2.

Produced by Bad Wolf Ltd., Season 2 of A Discovery of Witches will be written by Sarah Dollard and Susie Conklin, who also will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Lachlan MacKinnon and Deborah Harkness.