The duo behind Netflix’s first German original have set up their next project at the streamer. Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar said today that 1899 will follow a migrant steamship heading west to leave the old continent from London to New York.

Netflix

The original series will follow the boat’s passengers, a mixed bag of European origins who are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. When they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

“What really made us connect to this idea was the concept of having a truly European show with a mixed cast from different countries,” Friese and Baran bo Odar said in a statement. “At its heart is the question of what unites us and what divides us — and how fear can be a trigger for the latter.”

Said Kelly Luegenbiehl, Netflix’s VP Originals, Europe & Africa: ”We are excited to announce this second project with Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The fact that this concept is so radically different from Dark is a true testament to their creativity and versatility as creators, and we are excited to continue this journey with them.”

Season 2 of Dark, in which the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families in a German town, is in production for a 2019 premiere.