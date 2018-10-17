UPDATE: After a global outage that lasted over an hour, YouTube is back and up and running. The popular video-sharing service experienced a disruption earlier this evening for a long period of time, causing a panic amongst the Internet masses.

After everyone was without their favorite videos, the site was finally restored and the official Team YouTube Twitter account comforted everyone saying: “We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.”

No explanation for the outage has been released.

PREVIOUS: Don’t be alarmed: YouTube is down…not just for you, but for everyone.

The popular video sharing site is experiencing a major outage, leaving the world without puppy and cat videos and “major fail” clips. Users started reporting outages on Twitter around 6:30 PM PT and as of now, service has not been restored. The outage has also affected YouTube TV as well as YouTube Music.

When the reports started pouring in, the official Team YouTube Twitter account took to Twitter saying: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

It’s not the end of the world, but the YouTube outage is pretty major considering it rarely ever happens. Previous disruptions for the site included an outage during the Summer’s World Cup and in 2008 when the Pakistani government accidentally knocked the site offline when they attempted to censor an anti-Islamic movie.