EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is developing adaptations of its Kim Kardashian West prank show You Kiddin’ Me?! in the UK and Australia and is also looking to line-up international linear deals for the format.

British producer Primal Media and Australian indie Eureka are developing local versions of the show, which features celebrities and their families as they pull pranks on the public, and Lionsgate has been at Mipcom this week to talk about even more adaptations.

Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate’s alternative programming chief, said that it working out how to adapt the show for a longer linear format. “If it were to be for a linear network, which is what we’ve been [pitching] at Mipcom, there are plenty of places [in the show] to open it up, but when you’re dealing with a streamer and especially Facebook, they like to streamline so people want to watch the next one,” she told Deadline. “We’re talking about really opening up the format and spending even more time with them before the prank gets going to get a sense of their home life,” she added of the 15-minute show.

Lionsgate has agreed with Facebook that it can shop international versions to broadcasters. “Streamers generally want to keep hold of all of the rights but Facebook [Watch] is at the very early stage of their process. We’re hoping to make it worth their while to give us these rights and bring back some international format money,” she added.

Primal Media, which was launched by Mat Steiner and Adam Wood in 2016, makes shows such as Sky format Carnage and ITV’s Big Heads and is part owned by the U.S. studio. Eureka, which is run by MasterChef producer Paul Franklin and Restaurant Startup creator Chris Culvenor, recently struck a deal with Lionsgate to represent its formats down under. They will be tasked with finding their own version of Kardashian.

You Kiddin’ Me?! Launched on September 22, with a celebrity guest line-up including the Kardashian-Jenners, Zoe Saldana and Lisa Rinna, the first episode features the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family. All episodes are exec produced by Kardashian West.