A sound mixer was badly injured tonight in a fall on the set of the untitled Mister Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks, according to local reports. Police told WPXI-TV Pittsburgh that the 65-year-old man fell two stories from a balcony while taking a break between scenes in Mount Lebanon, PA, and the station said he is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Reporter Gabriella DeLuca said police told her the man was rushed to UPMC Mercy in serious condition but that he had taken a turn for the worse. WPIX said the victim is fron the Pittsburgh area but did not identify him.
DeLuca reports that filming on the TriStar Pictures biopic officially known as the Untitled Mr. Rogers/Tom Hanks Projects was halted for the night as authorities investigate.