A sound mixer was badly injured tonight in a fall on the set of the untitled Mister Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks, according to local reports. Police told WPXI-TV Pittsburgh that the 65-year-old man fell two stories from a balcony while taking a break between scenes in Mount Lebanon, PA, and the station said he is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Reporter Gabriella DeLuca said police told her the man was rushed to UPMC Mercy in serious condition but that he had taken a turn for the worse. WPIX said the victim is fron the Pittsburgh area but did not identify him.

NEW: Mt. Lebanon police say they were filming scenes for Mr. Rodgers movie & they took a break. A crew member went out to smoke a cigarette on a 2nd store balcony & people heard a noise. They realized the man had fallen 2 stories. He was taken to Mercy in serious condition @WPXI pic.twitter.com/4L42wvmPfu — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) October 12, 2018

DeLuca reports that filming on the TriStar Pictures biopic officially known as the Untitled Mr. Rogers/Tom Hanks Projects was halted for the night as authorities investigate.