Shamier Anderson, who starred in Syfy’s TV adaptation of the comic book series, Wynonna Earp, is set to co-star opposite Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan in the Drake Doremus-directed drama, which is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

Doremus has directed films such as Like Crazy, starring Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones, and Jennifer Lawrence, Breathe In, with Jones and Guy Pearce, as well as the more recent Zoe, starring Ewan McGregor, Léa Seydoux, and Theo James.

His latest film is about an artist (Woodley) who dumps her longtime boyfriend in an effort to take a break from dating ends when she quickly finds herself in two passionate romances.

Doremus is producing the pic with Robert George, Francis Chung, Jihyun Ok, and Fred Lee.

Anderson can next been seen on the big screen opposite Nicole Kidman in Annapurna’s Destroyer, out Christmas Day, and in the indie comedy, Love Jacked from director Alfons Adetuyi.

He’s repped by ICM and Mosaic.