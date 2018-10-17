Wu-Tang Management, Back Roads Entertainment (50 Central, Pawn Stars) and Taller Brand are teaming on Wu-Tang 36:25: A Tribute to the 25th Anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang television special celebrating the Wu-Tang Clan’s debut studio album Enter the Wu Tang (36 Chambers). The project is being shopped to premium cable and streaming services.

The special will look back at the group’s humble beginnings on Staten Island, credit the DJs, writers, executives, photographers and video directors involved in the group’s meteoric rise, honor the legacy of Ol’ Dirty Bastard and acknowledge the contributions of the entire Clan. Wu-Tang 36:25 also will feature celebrities, hip-hop, rock and pop artists offering personal reflections on the group’s contributions and influence on music culture and the artists inspired by the Wu, as well as comedy segments and on-stage tributes from artists performing iconic Wu-Tang hits.

The Wu-Tang Clan, often hailed for its unique sound and distinct image, has released five gold and platinum albums, selling 40 million albums worldwide.

Wu-Tang 36:25 will be produced by Wu-Tang Management, Back Roads Entertainment, and Taller Brand. Executive producers include John Mook, Colby Gaines, and Stephen Chukumba.

“Wu-Tang is the biggest name in hip hop – in music really,” said John “Mook” Gibbons, founder and CEO of Wu-Tang Management. “The anniversary of the Enter the Wu-Tang album marks an important milestone for the Clan, and the title of the show says it all. Wu-Tang 36:25 – 25 years of the 36 Chambers.”

“As esteemed as they are as musicians, they are just as incredible as comedic talent and that hits home for our brand,” said Colby Gaines, CEO of Back Roads Entertainment. “We love to be a part of projects that feel nostalgic, and with artists continuing to cite them as inspiration, their legacy is something we are proud to help commemorate.”

“Wu-Tang is one of the most acclaimed brands globally, as a cursory look at their album sales, awards and honors, social media and digital footprint attests,” said Stephen Chukumba, CEO of Taller Brand. “Their impact reaches far beyond music, and our goal is to make Wu-Tang 36:25 as iconic and memorable as they are.”

The band also is the subject of a 10-episode drama series at Hulu, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, from Wu-Tang Clan front man The RZA, writer Alex Tse (Superfly) and Imagine Television.