EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s forthcoming martial arts drama Wu Assassins has added Lawrence Kao (The Walking Dead) and Celia Au (Lodge 49) as series regulars.

Wu Assassins blends martial arts, drama, and supernatural elements for a story that centers on Kai Jin (The Raid star Iko Uwais), a man who becomes the latest and last Wu Assassin chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad and restore balance once again.

Kao is set to play Tommy Wah, a drug addict in search of redemption as he is passed over by his parents in favor of his younger sister who runs the family business. Au will step into the role of Ying Ying, a quirky, young woman who is wise beyond her years and assists Kai Jin in his mission.

The pair will join previously announced cast members Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands), Sons of Anarchy alum Tommy Flanagan, Tzi Ma (Meditation Park), and Byron Mann (The Expanse).

Wu Assassins comes from Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures (24), John Wirth (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles; Falling Skies) and Nomadic Pictures (Fargo, Hell on Wheels). Wirth is the writer, executive producer and showrunner while the show’s star Uwais also serves as producer, lead martial arts, fight choreographer, and stunt coordinator.

In addition to The Walking Dead, Kao credits include The Originals and Sleepy Hollow. He is also dancer who competed as a member of Kaba Modern in the first season of MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew and is currently part of the dance crew Kinjaz, which competed on NBC’s World of Dance. He is repped by Ellis Talent Group and Chris Roe Management.

Hong Kong-born American actress Au starred in Andrew Lau’s Revenge of the Green Dragons which was executive produced by Martin Scorsese. She also appeared in the Jemaine Clement comedy People, Places, Things and currently has a recurring role in AMC’s Lodge 49. She is repped by Brio Entertainment and Nicolosi and Co.