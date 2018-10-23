In its ongoing campaign to end sexual harassment in the workplace, the WGA West has launched a series of workshops to help members recognize what sexual harassment looks like – including its causes and impacts – and to develop prevention and response strategies.

A recent WGA survey of more than 2,000 members found that 64% of female writers – and 11% of male writers – had experienced sexual harassment sometime in their careers, and that “a significant amount of the harassment writers experience occurs in the writers’ room.”

The workshops were designed by the board’s Sexual Harassment Subcommittee and RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network.

“The workshop is so helpful beyond just sexual harassment – including how to set the tone of a writers’ room, how to address bullying, and how to support a victim of harassment,” said writer and WGA West board member Betsy Thomas in a posting on the guild’s website.

The next workshops will be held at the guild’s offices Saturday at 10:30 AM; at the Intercontinental Century City on October 30 at 8:30 AM and 7 PM; and at the Beverly Hilton on November 8 at 8:30 AM and 7 PM.

In January, the guild issued a Statement of Principles on Sexual Harassment that will “form the basis of our policies and actions going forward,” telling members the principles will serve “as our starting point toward meaningful change in our industry’s treatment of sexual harassment and discrimination.”