Writers-directors Hannah Levy and Adriana Robles have signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The duo most recently signed on to the directing team on the 44th season of Saturday Night Live. In the season premiere, Levy and Robles directed the “A New Kyle,” segment starring Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson.

Levy and Robles were also recently selected to participate in Powderkeg: Fuse, a new development incubator for on-the-cusp female directors, launched by Paul Feig and Laura Fischer’s digital content company, Powderkeg.

The writing and directing team met at The Onion and started collaborating as editors at Funny or Die. Most recently, they were writers on Comedy Central’s upcoming sketch series, Alternatino.

Levy and Robles continue to be managed by Maggie Haskins and Itay Reiss at Artists First, and attorneys Benjamin Rubinfeld and Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham.