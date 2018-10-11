EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Write When You Get Work, the new movie from My New Gun writer-director Stacy Cochran. The romantic comedy starring Finn Wittrock and Rachel Keller, who play former lovers whose paths cross years later (with a heist thrown in for good measure), will bow in New York beginning November 23 ahead of a cross-country rollout in which Cochran will be on hand for a Q&A following each city screening. Emily Mortimer also stars.

Cochran calls her first feature since 2000 a “comedy, a love story, and a portrait of New York, a city where people live and walk in unexpected combinations, in their own heads but also together.” Set in New York at a private school for girls and in the world outside its exclusive walls, the pic centers on Ruth Duffy (Keller), a woman working to put her tumultuous days behind her and establish a career on the lower rungs of the Upper East Side. Jonny Collins (Wittrock) is the man she least wants to see, but whose efforts to infiltrate her life seem unimpeded by locks or windows. And Nan Noble (Mortimer) is a member of the entitled class whose pronouncements reveal the fears and cluelessness of life on the inside. Scott Cohen and Jessica Hecht co-star.

Producers are Alison Beckett, Adam Gibbs, Jesse Ozeri and Cochran, with Karoline Durr, Eric N Heffron, Raife Burchell and Henry Hall executive producing. Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit (There Will Be Blood) was the DP.

“We’re honored to be involved with Stacy Cochran’s return to feature filmmaking,” Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz said. “Write When You Get Work will play across the country, often with Stacy present to engage directly with the audience, as we continue to find new ways to put quality films into the theatrical arena.”