Baseball fans on Twitter were livid on Friday night, as DirecTV in Phoenix experienced technical difficulties that took the service offline in the 10th inning of the World Series.

Fox Sports leaped into the breach, reminding fans that a live stream was available on the Fox Sports app.

The crucial game three of the Series saw the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers tied at 1-1 when DirecTV went down. The teams remained tied into the 11th inning.

Boston leads the Series two games to none. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to take the World Series, making this practically a make or break game for the Dodgers.

DirecTV has not yet reported the cause of the technical problems. So far, other markets outside of Phoenix appear to be unaffected.

To @Directv customers in Phoenix: while @DirecTV works to restore its signal, a live stream is available of World Series Game 3 via the FOX Sports App — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 27, 2018