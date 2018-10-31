World of Dance producers Alex Katz and Mandy Novak have launched No Other Way Productions, a company that will focus on providing post-production and editorial services for networks, streaming services and cable channels.

Housed in a 14,000-square-foot facility in the San Fernando Valley, No Other Way also will have a separate production arm focusing on development and production of original content for scripted, unscripted and digital projects. The facility is housing Season 3 of NBC’s Jennifer Lopez-fronted World of Dance and the upcoming second season of Making It, with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

“Mandy and I have both spent over a decade working as producers and are acutely aware of how beneficial it is to provide an all-in-one shop for post-production needs,” Katz said. “We also wanted to create a place for the creative community to develop ideas from inception to final delivery.”

No Other Way’s facility offers 22 full offline edit suites with Avid systems, 17 producers stations, one petabyte of media storage, a DaVinci Resolve color-grading suite with full 4K capability and color-calibrated monitors, as well as an online room for finishing and show delivery. The company also offers media archiving and online file delivery.

“Having been the executive producer at a graphics design studio for six years, I jumped at the opportunity to return to the vendor side of post-production,” Novak said.

Katz’s other credits include NBC’s The Biggest Loser and Better Late Than Never, the latter of which Kovak also worked on. Her TV credits also include Deal or No Deal and and Fear Factor. No Other Way Productions is represented by Abrams Artists Agency.