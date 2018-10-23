In the wake of Warner Bros. moving Wonder Woman 1984 off of Nov. 1, 2019 next year to the post Memorial Day frame of June 5, 2020, a blinking contest between event films has just transpired.

Last night, Sony quickly put its Charlie’s Angels reboot on Nov. 1 next year, and this morning Paramount/Skydance Media announced that its James Cameron produced Terminator reboot will now go on Nov. 1, 2019, not Nov. 15 next year as planned. True, one film skews toward older men, another toward women, with Terminator likely to be R-rated and Charlie’s Angels bound to be PG-13, but the question remains whether these two pics want to step on each other like this; both are important titles to their respective studios.

The first weekend of November was where the first Drew Barrymore-produced Charlie’s Angeles launched 18 years ago. The new version is directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Patrick Stewart and Banks. Terminator returns James Cameron to producer of the franchise for the first time since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day along with Linda Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Connor. Deadpool‘s Tim Miller directs with Arnold Schwarzenneger back as you know who. The Terminator movie still has yet to be titled. Skydance’s David Ellison also produces and has a story by credit.