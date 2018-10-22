Wonder Woman 1984, the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero sequel starring Gal Gadot, is no longer going November 1 next year, but rather June 5, 2020. That’s the same post-Memorial Day frame that the original launched in last year.

Gadot broke the news today on social media:

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! ✨🙅‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

The move makes sense: DC has its Todd Phillips Joker movie with Joaquin Phoenix opening on October 4 next year, and Wonder Woman 1984 would have been arriving in theaters 30 days later. Someone had to move, and Diana Prince made the most sense. The first Wonder Woman broke a number of box office glass ceilings for a female superhero property and female-directed one, making it the highest-grossing film of summer 2017 with $412.5 million at the domestic box office, and $821.8M worldwide.

With the move, Warners completely took their Mark Wahlberg movie Six Billion Dollar Man off the schedule. That pic was originally dated for June 5, 2020.

In a statement Monday, domestic distribution boss Jeff Goldstein said, “We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gadot are producers. Gadot stars with Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, Chris Pine reprises his role as Steve Trevor, and Pedro Pascal joins the cast.