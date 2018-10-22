In a very competitive situation, ABC has landed Wolfe, a crime drama from former Bones producer Kathy Reichs and executive producer/co-showrunner Michael Peterson as well as Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

ABC

Written by Peterson, Wolfe centers on veterinarian Dr. Charles Wolfe, who has a unique perspective on homicide, believing murder is a primal, animalistic act, and killers are animals. After getting elected coroner of Boulder, CO, Wolfe partners with his mirror opposite, FBI profiler Kristin Faulk, who is confident Wolfe is dead wrong and that it is nurture, not nature, that leads a person to murder.

Bestselling novelist and forensic anthropologist Reichs, whose life and novels inspired Fox’s long-running crime drama Bones, is writing an ebook to coincide with the Wolfe pilot.

Peterson and Reichs executive produce alongside Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Kapital is the studio. ABC Studios is expected to co-produce if the project gets a pickup. That was also the case with Kapital’s drama A Million Little Things last season. It went to series, which debuted this fall to modest linear Live+Same Day ratings in the tough 10 PM time slot but is looking good for a back order with strong delayed viewing and high social engagement. At ABC, Kapital also has comedy series American Housewife, now in its third season.

This marks the latest big broadcast commitment for the company, which has two put pilots, Generation Gap and The Squeeze, at CBS; and Carol’s Second Act, starring Patricia Heaton, which has a series commitment, also at CBS.

Peterson joined Bones in Season 4 as a writer, rising through the ranks to executive producer and co-showrunner for the popular crime procedural’s final two seasons, 11 and 12. He most recently served as co-executive producer on CBS’ Bull. He is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.

Reichs has written 19 novels to date. Her first novel, Déjà Dead, won the 1997 Arthur Ellis Award for Best First Novel. Her latest, Two Nights, was published in 2017.