Emma Feiwel is returning to WME, joining as an agent in the theater department. She had launched her career at the agency in 2012 and most recently had been in UTA’s theater department. She will be based in WME’s New York office.

She joins a team that reps some of Broadway’s biggest shows including Hamilton and The Book of Mormon. The list also includes the current hit Mean Girls as well as Dear Evan Hansen and upcoming productions Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge, Network and Jagged Little Pill.

Before UTA, Feiwel worked as part of the production team behind the Broadway show Waitress.