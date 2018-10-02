EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Emmy-winning actor Courtney B. Vance for representation in all areas.

In addition to an Emmy, Vance won the Critics Choice and NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. He was also earned Golden Globe and SAG Award nods for his performance.

On stage, Vance won a Tony Award for his performance as James “Hap” Hairston in the Nora Ephron play Lucky Guy which also starred Tom Hanks.

Vance can be seen in the upcoming Peter Hedges-directed drama Ben Is Back from Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions. The film also stars Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges and is slated for a Dec. 7 release. He is also set to star in the HBO drama Lovecraft Country opposite Aunjanue Ellis and Elizabeth Debicki. Based on the Matt Ruff novel of the same name, the series also stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors and Wunmi Mosaku and comes from Misha Green, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, and Warner Bros Television.

He continues to be repped by Fox Rothschild.