Emmy- and Grammy–winning performer, producer, author and entrepreneur will.i.am has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Entertainment One, that covers both feature film and scripted and unscripted television programming.

Under the pact, will.i.am will serve as as an executive producer on all projects and will develop and produce original programming with eOne, which will control worldwide rights to traditional film and TV projects. eOne also announced the first project under the deal, a television adaptation of the popular graphic novel Masters of the Sun – The Zombie Chronicles originally published by Marvel Comics.

A featured selection at both the 2018 Sundance and Cannes Film Festivals, as well as Comic Con fan gatherings in San Diego, New York and Los Angeles, Masters Of the Sun mixes L.A. gang culture, b-boy-ism and Egyptology to tell the tale of a hip-hop group from East Los Angeles who must battle an ancient alien god which turns drug dealers and gangsters into zombies.

“will.i.am has an extensive track record of creating entertainment content that moves masses and shapes cultural moments,” stated Peter Micelli, eOne’s Chief Strategy Officer of Film, Television and Digital. “We have long admired his body of work and can’t wait to collaborate on exceptional content together.”

Sara Ramaker, COO of will.i.am’s I.Am.Media company will also serve as his producing partner. Ramaker executive produced Masters of the Sun – The Zombie Chronicles across print, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality with author/creator will.i.am, and is now driving Book 2 in the Masters of the Sun series.

“It’s a dream come true to be collaborating with eOne, to be surrounded by great partners who can help take ideas from my brain, from books and onward to explode and entertain on multiple screens,” commented will.i.am. “It’s also a true honor to have the opportunity to work with Mark Gordon, one of the most prolific and respected producers in Hollywood and beyond.”

will.i.am is a seven-time Grammy winner. He also won an Emmy for his iconic Barack Obama music video Yes We Can, as well as a CLIO Award. In addition to his 20+ year music career as frontman for the international hip hop group the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am is active in front of and behind the camera.

will.i.am’s television producing credits include Planet of the Apps an unscripted reality series with Apple; a prime time TV special i.am FIRST: Science is Rock and Roll designed to get young people excited about math and science education that aired on ABC; and a documentary i.am.mars: Reach For The Stars, a behind-the-scene look at the artistic and scientific elements involved in sending his original song, commissioned by NASA, to Mars that aired on Discovery’s Science Channel. In front of the camera, will.i.am will return in January, 2019 to The Voice UK edition for his eighth year as a coach on ITV. Additional acting credits include Wolverine, Rio, Rio 2 and Madagascar.

will.i.am is repped by CAA and Hertz Lichtenstein & Young; both served as advisors regarding the deal.