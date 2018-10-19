Molly Shannon is returning to Will & Grace this season, reprising her Emmy-nominated role as Valerie Bassett on NBC’s revival. In addition, White Collar alum Matt Bomer, who was cast for one episode this season, will be returning for three additional episodes as Will’s (Eric McCormack) suitor McCoy Whitman.

Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC

Shannon originated the role of Valerie Bassett in a 1999 episode of the hit sitcom’s original run. Val was a neighbor of Will (McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) who acted as a replacement best friend for Will when Grace was too busy with work and later went on to stalk Jack after seeing his one-man show. Shannon appeared in five episodes from 1999 to 2004. She reprised the role in Season 9 (the revival’s first), earning an Emmy nomination for her performance.

Bomer’s Whitman is a smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor who dates Will (McCormack).

Will & Grace returned October 4 for its 18-episode second season and already has been renewed for an 18-episode third (11th overall). Additional guest stars announced so far for this coming season include Alec Baldwin (returning), Chelsea Handler, Minnie Driver and Mary McCormack (returning).