James “Whitey” Bulger, the one-time leader of the South Boston mob who became a controversial FBI informant and was played by Johnny Depp in Scott Cooper’s 2015 film Black Mass, was found dead today in a West Virginia federal prison. He was 89. Details of his death have not been announced.

Bulger had just been moved to the Hazleton facility where he was found.

Bulger ran the Irish mob for decades and was on the run from authorities for 16 years — and on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list for a dozen of those — before being arrested in Santa Monica in 2011. At his ensuing trial, he was convicted of 11 murders in three states.

Depp as Bulger in Black Mass Warner Bros

He inspired a number of characters in Hollywood films and TV shows. Along with the Black Mass film, Jack Nicholson’s Frank Costello role in Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar winner The Departed was based on Bulger, as was James Woods’ Sully Sullivan in Ray Donovan. Another Showtime drama, Brotherhood, about a state politician whose brother was a crime boss, was inspired by Bulger and his brother Billy.

Other shows with characters tied to Bulger include NBC’s The Blacklist and TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles.