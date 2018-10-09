NBC has put in development Whites, a comedy based on the UK format, from Matt Tarses (Scrubs), Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman, Arrested Development) and Sony Pictures TV, where Tarses and Arnett’s Electric Avenue banner are under deals.

Written by Tarses, Whites’ U.S. adaptation is set in the fast-paced and hilarious kitchen at a beautiful restaurant in upstate New York. Roland White, a disgraced wunderkind of the New York culinary scene, has spent the past three years here in exile, and things are complicated when the owner hires Emily, a new pastry chef who is as gluten-free, farm-to-table and gender-neutral-pronoun-using as anyone on the planet.

NBC

Tarses executive produces with Arnett, his producing partner Marc Forman, Peter Principato of Artists First and the original series’ creators Oliver Lansley and Matt King.

Lansley and King’s Whites, starring Alan Davies as the executive chef at a country house hotel, had a brief run on BBC Two in 2010. You can get a taste from watching a few scenes below.

Scrubs alum Tarses most recently created the ABC/Sony TV comedy series Alex, Inc. starring Zach Braff, which aired for one season. He also created the comedy series Mad Love and worked on Sony TV’s The Goldbergs and Atypical.

Arnett voices the title character in adult animated series BoJack Horseman and plays Gob Bluth on Arrested Development. He also is in post-production as the voice of Batman in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Arnett and Tarses are repped by WME. Arnett also is with Artists First.