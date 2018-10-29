Discovery said today that its cable nets TLC and HGTV are teaming to revive the 2000s home-makeover series while you were out.

TLC

The premiere of the first series co-production under Discovery’s expanded lifestyle portfolio will be simulcast on both networks, with each brand lending its special flair to the series, Discovery said. Production begins this month for a 2019 premiere.

While You Were Out will feature TLC and HGTV stars designing one room in neighboring homes

while each set of homeowners send their significant others on a weekend getaway to await the ultimate surprise reveal upon their return. The nets will air their own version of the same episode featuring the same homeowners, designers and carpenters.

“This is an exciting moment for the newly combined Discovery Lifestyle portfolio and for our passionate, female audiences,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC, and Allison Page, President and GM of HGTV and Food Network. “In While You Were Out, we bring back a popular series with a twist — allowing us to superserve TLC and HGTV fans in the way they expect from those brands and collaborating as only Discovery can across two of the top three women’s networks in ad-supported cable.”

Hosted by Ananda Lewis, the series — which debuted in 2002 and ran for four seasons — will include design talent from TLC’s Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Hildi Santo Tomas, Kahi Lee, Sabrina Soto, Ty Pennington and Vern Yip, along with HGTV’s Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, David Visentin, Hilary Farr, Karen E Laine, Mina Starsiak, Nicole Curtis and Vanilla Ice.

Half Yard Entertainment is producing While You Were Out.