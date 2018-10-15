The Hebrew language drama When Heroes Fly will premiere on Netflix next year following its acquisition from Keshet International, the global content producer and distributor. The deal will see all ten episodes of the original drama made available with subtitles to Netflix’s subscribers in early 2019. It is the first Hebrew-language series deal with Netflix for Keshet.

Produced by Spiro Films for Keshet Broadcasting, When Heroes Fly is a thriller inspired by a best-selling novel and set deep in the Columbian jungle. The drama centers on four friends – war veterans of a Special Forces unit – who, 11 years after falling out, must reunite for one final and deeply personal rescue mission. Cast includes Tomer Kappon (Fauda, Hostages) and singer/songwriter Ninette Tayeb (Zaguri, Our Song), an Israel entertainer. It was written and created by Omri Givon (co-creator of Hostages).

The show won the Best Series award at the Canneseries festival in April, and debuted on Keshet 12 in May. It became the channel’s most watched drama since the Channel 2 split in November. As a result, the series was recommissioned by Israel’s most watched commercial channel for a second season of 8-10 episodes.

Keren Shahar, KI’s COO and president, said the series “is one of those series that instantly grabs you and keeps you hooked until the very end. Featuring breathtaking cinematography and a stellar cast, this series feels completely international and totally at home on a global platform like Netflix.”

This month, KI is launching a diverse slate of 21 new finished tape series and formats at MIPCOM 2018, spanning high-end drama, comedy and factual series, entertainment formats and game shows, alongside a raft of kids and teens content.