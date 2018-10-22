Here’s a scenario that might play out next week. Wheel of Fortune viewer yells at his or her screen: “I can solve that puzzle! ‘I Have to Make a Mortgage Payment.” And for one fortunate fan, such payments could be a thing of the past.

The venerable game show is trying something new for its 36th season in syndication: giving one viewer the chance to win a house. Wheel is teaming with Minto Communities and Margaritaville Holdings to give away a new home valued at $350,000 at Latitude Margaritaville, a new active adult community.

A winner of the “Home Sweet Home Giveaway” will be chosen at random. To enter, viewers should tune in to Wheel of Fortune each night during the week of October 29-November 2, take note of the bonus round puzzle solution and input it at http://www.wheeloffortune.com for an entry.

“After 35 seasons it’s not an easy feat to do something for the first time, but thanks to Latitude Margaritaville, we’re doing just that by giving away a house,” said Wheel of Fortune executive producer Harry Friedman. “Our viewers welcome us into their homes each night, so we’re returning the favor by welcoming one of them into a new home of their own.”

There are three of the Latitude Margaritaville communities that embody “the no-worries lifestyle of fun, food and music inspired by Jimmy Buffett” — as the builder puts it — but the parties didn’t specify which of them might a be Wheel viewer’s future address.

Pat Sajak continues to host and Vanna White remains the letter-turner on Wheel of Fortune, which is produced Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Corp units worldwide.