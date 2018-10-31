EXCLUSIVE: Investigation Discovery is heading to Murdertown for its latest true-crime doc. The U.S. cable network has ordered a six-part crime series about murders in small towns from British producer Britespark Films.

Welcome To Murdertown follows the baffling murder mysteries where it’s not just one person who’s hiding something – it’s everybody. From small towns and tight-lipped communities to tight-knit families, investigators must penetrate a wall of silence to crack the case.

The documentary series focuses on cold cases that have come up against a wall of silence from these communities before decades later, a witness helps to solve the case.

Premiering on Tuesday, November 13, the series was shot across the U.S. including in Idaho and Texas and includes some drama reconstructions shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

It is produced by Britespark Films, the Argonon-owned company run by Nick Godwin, producer of series such as Nazi Hunters and feature-doc Manson. Britespark has previously produced series such as Handsome Devils and The Wives Did It (left) for Investigation Discovery as well as crime docs including Left for Dead for Viacom’s Channel 5 and Manchester’s Serial Killer? for Channel 4.

It is the latest new crime doc for the network; next week it is set to premiere Gypsy’s Revenge, about the 2015 death of Dee Dee Blanchard at the hands of her daughter Gypsy Rose Blanchard, produced by Simon and Jonathan Chinn’s Lightbox. It also recently ordered Body Cam from British indie Arrow Media, a ten-part police ride-along documentary series. The show, which gives viewers their own eyewitness look at the life-or-death instant decisions of policework, premieres at the end of November.