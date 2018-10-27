Peter Alexander will have a busy schedule coming up. He is officially joining Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer on Weekend Today as the new co-anchor, but will maintain his White House correspondent role and be based in Washington during the week, coming to New York to co-anchor the Saturday broadcast.

Alexander, age 42, joined NBC News in 20 04, and has covered numerous international stories, including Iraq’s 2005 election and Osama bin Laden’s death. He has been NBC’s White House correspondent since 2012.

The Weekend Today transition will be smooth, as Alexander has been sitting in for former co-anchor Craig Melvin, who left in August to focus on his weekday work at MSNBC and Today.