Peter Alexander will have a busy schedule coming up. He is officially joining Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer on Weekend Today as the new co-anchor, but will maintain his White House correspondent role and be based in Washington during the week, coming to New York to co-anchor the Saturday broadcast.
Alexander, age 42, joined NBC News in 20 04, and has covered numerous international stories, including Iraq’s 2005 election and Osama bin Laden’s death. He has been NBC’s White House correspondent since 2012.
The Weekend Today transition will be smooth, as Alexander has been sitting in for former co-anchor Craig Melvin, who left in August to focus on his weekday work at MSNBC and Today.
On Saturday’s program, Melvin and several other NBC News/Today staffers congratulated Alexander. on making things official.
“It’s a great team in front of the camera, behind the camera. Congrats, buddy. Congrats, congrats,” said Melvin.
“There is no one better or more qualified to be sitting in this very Today show seat,” said co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.
“We have been cheering you on, Peter, from the beginning,” added Guthrie’s co-anchor, Hoda Kotb. “It’s going to be so cool to see you on Saturday mornings when we all get up at 7 to watch you.”