Senate is set to vote Saturday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court after Senate Republicans, and Democrat Joe Manchin voted Friday to advance his nomination. The vote is scheduled is expected to take place between 3 and 5 PM ET. A live stream of the vote can be watched above via NBC News.

The vote will also be live streamed on various channels and can be watched on various cable and network channels including C-SPAN 2 as well as the CSPAN website.

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation moved forward on Friday when GOP Sen. Susan Collins to announced her “yes” vote, giving Kavanaugh the 50th vote he needed. Friday morning’s vote follows a September 27 hearing in which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her at a gathering when the two were in high school in the 1980s.

Many Senators have been using the 30 hours of debate granted by the cloture motion Friday to deliver speeches. Saturday’s vote will be the culmination of the divisive events of Kavanaugh’s nomination.