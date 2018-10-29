WarnerMedia Veteran Kristen O’Hara left her high profile job as chief marketing officer of global media this summer for a new opportunity at Snapchat parent Snap.

O’Hara has departed Snap, scarcely two months later, after Chief Executive Evan Spiegel gave her a major promotion to become the company’s new chief business officer — then rescinded the offer two days later, Bloomberg reported. Instead, Spiegel handed the job to Jeremi Gorman, who oversaw ad sales at Amazon.com.

Spiegel acknowledged O’Hara’s departure in a note sent this morning to the Snap’s business team.

“Unfortunately, I need to let all of you know that Kristen O’Hara has decided to leave the company following our recent changes in team structure,” Spiegel said. “In her time here, Kristen had an immediate and positive impact on the company. She had a deep understanding of our business from the outset and forged strong client relationships that we will continue to build upon. I will miss the leadership and enthusiasm she brought to the organization and wish her only continued success.”

O’Hara’s swift exit, under unusual circumstances, follows other high profile departures, including Imran Khan’s decision to leave in September as the company’s chief strategy officer. The company’s former head of engineering, Tim Sehn, left in December; its head of product, Tom Conrad, was replaced in March; and Snap brought in a new chief financial officer, Tim Stone, in May.

The executive turnover comes as the ephemeral messaging company struggles to regain its momentum. Snap reported it lost 2 million daily active users in its third quarter, and promised changes ahead to the company’s Android app (codenamed “Mushroom”). But the executives offered few specifics about how they plan to reverse declining user numbers.

Spiegel issued a statement to the staff, on O’Hara’s behalf. She could not be reached by Deadline for comment.

“It was a great privilege to work at Snap,” she wrote. “And I wish the company and its amazing people all the best in the future.”