WarnerMedia boss John Stankey announced the company will throw down the gauntlet against Disney and digital competitors with a new direct-to-consumer streaming service launching by the end of 2019.

“Today we announced plans to launch a new direct-to-consumer streaming service in the fourth

quarter of 2019,” Stankey said in a statement. “This is another benefit of the AT&T/Time Warner merger, and we are committed to launching a compelling and competitive product that will serve as a complement to our existing businesses and help us to expand our reach by offering a new choice for entertainment with the WarnerMedia collection of films, television series, libraries,

documentaries and animation loved by consumers around the world. We expect to create such

a compelling product that it will help distributors increase consumer penetration of their

current packages and help us successfully reach more customers.”

Taking the stage at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit just after the streaming service announcement went out, Stankey elaborated on the strategy behind the launch. The objective will be to capture the full potential of the former Time Warner assets, for which AT&T forked over $100 billion including the assumption of debt.

HBO

“HBO is one of the best values in the market right now,” he asserted. “Clearly what we want to do here is we want to ensure what we’re offering on a combined basis is compelling.”

He added, “ The combined offer will not look like anything out there. … Our job isn’t to build another Netflix. Our job is to build a compelling content” offering.

WarnerMedia, the new corporate name for the former Time Warner assets formally acquired in June, has developed a notable number streaming offerings thus far, compared with other traditional companies. (Comcast, for example, has just one subscription service to date.)

HBO Now launched its $15-a-month offering in 2015 and passed 5 million subscribers at the start of 2018. Last month, WarnerMedia launched DC Universe, a $9 a month site for comic-book fans, which will feature streaming series like Titans and others derived from the DC library. Another offering is FilmStruck, a streaming destination for cinephiles.

Parent AT&T, meanwhile, has also moved aggressively to meet demand for streaming options. It unveiled its $15-a-month Watch service earlier this year, after debuting skinny-bundle service DirecTV Now in 2016. Although DirecTV Now is closing in on 2 million subscribers, that’s still a small fraction of the traditional satellite base for DirecTV.

Disney, which is closing in on its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox, plans to tap Fox’s IP for a new streaming service launching at the end of 2019. It has also been pulling its titles off Netflix, sacrificing the licensing revenue in the short term in the hopes of gaining longer-term subscriber revenue.

Netlfix, which has more than 125 million global subscribers, including 56 million in the U.S., is expected to report its latest numbers on Tuesday during its third-quarter earnings report.