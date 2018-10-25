“Jeff Zucker and the entire CNN team showed why a capable and functioning press is an essential element in defense of our liberty,” WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said this evening in a memo to staff addressing the bomb sent to the cable news network at the Time Warner Center in Manhattan hours earlier.
The apparently coordinated delivery of bombs also sent to former President Barack Obama, former Sen. Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Maxine Waters and Dem supporter George Soros “appears to be the result of another unfortunate act of division that is becoming all too common in our nation,” Stankey said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Deadline.
He lavished praise on CNN for is “doggedly reporting the facts of today’s events as they unfolded and keeping people informed.”
Here is Stankey’s memo:
I want to take a moment to address today’s events. We are deeply disturbed by what appears to be a coordinated delivery of bombs and suspicious packages to former President Barack Obama, former U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, democratic supporter George Soros and CNN.
While the intent of the attempted coordinated attack is not known at this time, it appears to be the result of another unfortunate act of division that is becoming all too common in our nation. All of the entities and individuals impacted have supported a thriving and inclusive American Democracy. Jeff Zucker and the entire CNN team showed why a capable and functioning press is an essential element in defense of our liberty – doggedly reporting the facts of today’s events as they unfolded and keeping people informed.
Our work environment is safe and ready for your return tomorrow. I am pleased with how our security processes worked today, and I’d like to extend my thanks to our internal teams and large number of dedicated first responders that kept us all safe during today’s event. We will, of course, take stock of what we learned in our response to today’s events, and make any adjustments or enhancements to our practices as appropriate.
Thank you again for your professionalism and dedication to your work.
John