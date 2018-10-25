“Jeff Zucker and the entire CNN team showed why a capable and functioning press is an essential element in defense of our liberty,” WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said this evening in a memo to staff addressing the bomb sent to the cable news network at the Time Warner Center in Manhattan hours earlier.

The apparently coordinated delivery of bombs also sent to former President Barack Obama, former Sen. Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Maxine Waters and Dem supporter George Soros “appears to be the result of another unfortunate act of division that is becoming all too common in our nation,” Stankey said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Deadline.

He lavished praise on CNN for is “doggedly reporting the facts of today’s events as they unfolded and keeping people informed.”

Here is Stankey’s memo: