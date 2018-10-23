EXCLUSIVE: Lynne Frank, Warner Bros’ President of International Marketing and Worldwide Planning and Operations, is leaving the studio at the end of the year to pursue new opportunities.

Warner Bros.

She will continue to oversee the international campaigns for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Creed II (which Warners has Canada and overseas on) and Aquaman.

Frank joined Warners’ international film operations in 2010 as EVP International Marketing and worked on such franchises as The Hobbit, the DC, Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts canon, and New Line’s horror universe, as well as this year’s Ready Player One, Rampage, Ocean’s 8, The Meg, A Star Is Born and The Nun. She has been key at the studio in regards to her expertise with China, which continues to grow in its cinematic footprint.

Blair Rich, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros Pictures Group and Warner Bros Home Entertainment said in a statement, “Lynne’s a very talented executive, and I’m grateful for the many contributions she’s made to our success over the years. She’s been a great representative of Warner Bros Pictures in markets around the world. We will miss her, and I wish her all the best.”

Prior to Warner Bros, Frank spent 17 years in the UK working for both Disney and Time Warner.