We hear this isn’t as dramatic as it sounds, but Warner Bros. in a move toward globalizing its marketing and PR position has cut 15 from their staff. At the same time, they’ve promoted 15 and plans to hire in positions from what they’ve promoted from.

The reorganization was managed by Blair Rich, president of worldwide theatrical and home entertainment marketing. Michelle Slavich, who was tapped from YouTube five months ago, will lead global PR and strategy under Rich in a maneuver that combines domestic and foreign divisions on the Burbank, CA lot.

Among those noted vets leaving are EVP of international publicity Lance Volland and Ernie Johnston in promotions and field publicity, who has worked at the studio for the past two decades. Yesterday we exclusively reported that Lynne Frank, who had been at Warner Bros. since 2010, was exiting as International Marketing President.

Unlike recent cuts at Sony, which appear as though that major studio is being primed for a sale, that’s not the case here with Warners. Since August they’ve had a great run with four back-to-back $100M-plus hits including The Meg, Crazy Rich Asians, The Meg and A Star Is Born.

Variety broke the news.