The Austin Film Festival Writers Conference has selected Brady Corbet’s Vox Lux as its opening-night film. The fest, which runs October 25-November 1, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Corbet, who wrote and directed the music drama, will attend and participate in the annual AFF’s Writers Conference.

Natalie Portman stars in Vox Lux, which bowed this year at Venice. Neon acquired U.S. rights to the film at Toronto and is giving it an awards-season push with a limited theatrical release December 7.

It’s set starting in 1999 when teenage sisters Celeste (Portman) and Eleanor (Stacy Martin) survive a seismic, violent tragedy. They compose and perform a song about their experience, making something lovely and cathartic out of catastrophe — while also catapulting Celeste to stardom. By 2017, the now 31-year-old Celeste is mother to a teenage daughter of her own and struggling to navigate a career fraught with scandals when another act of terrifying violence demands her attention. Jude Law also stars as the pop star’s manager while Raffey Cassidy plays the singer as a teenager.